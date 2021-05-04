Man arrested after allegedly crashing into motorcyclist on purpose

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been arrested after police say he intentionally hit a motorcyclist with his car on Saturday.

The Bakersfield Police Department said the collision happened at around 9:45 p.m. in the area of Pacheco Road and South H Street. The department said the rider of the motorcycle suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The driver of the car, identified as 29-year-old Jordi Byrd, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. The motive for the collision is unknown at this time and the investigation is ongoing.