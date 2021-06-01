Man arrested after allegedly attempting to run over person with vehicle, leading deputies on chase

​​​​​​​BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested on Monday after allegedly attempting to run over a person with a vehicle and leading deputies on a chase.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 9:43 p.m., deputies were sent to the area of El Tejon Avenue and Hurle Drive after receiving reports of an assault with a deadly weapon. When they arrived, deputies learned that a man had attempted to run over someone with a vehicle.

Deputies located the vehicle and tried to initiate a traffic stop. The department said the driver failed to stop and led deputies on a short slow-speed pursuit. The driver, identified as 40-year-old Russel Luther, eventually stopped and was taken into custody without incident.

The department said Luther was booked into Kern County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, evading police and driving under the influence.

