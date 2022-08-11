BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested a man who allegedly threatened to kill someone and was illegally in possession of firearms and drugs.

Officials said deputies were called to the 3100 block of Kentucky Street on Aug. 8 to investigate a reported criminal threat. According to KCSO, Jose Fabian Arredondo, 33, threatened to kill an unidentified person.

Investigators tried to contact Arredondo at his home a few miles away on Eastridge Court near Fairfax Road in northeast Bakersfield and Arredondo allegedly tried to flee from deputies. Arredondo was eventually taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office said deputies served a search warrant at Arredondo’s home where they say they found numerous stolen firearms and ammunition, about 2.5 pounds of heroin, cash and evidence of narcotics sales.

Arredondo was booked into the Kern County Jail on numerous felonies including threaten with intent to terrorize, possession of controlled substance, possession of an assault rifle, possession of firearm by a felon and alter/tamper with serial number on a firearm.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Kern Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.