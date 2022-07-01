BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police arrested a man Friday afternoon after he allegedly stabbed someone, stole a vehicle, led police on a pursuit, and intentionally rammed police vehicles.

Police said the man, identified as Rekelmy Leiva, 31, was arrested after he allegedly led police on a pursuit that began when officers tried to pull over a reported stolen vehicle at Alta Vista and Panorama drives at around 12:40 p.m. Leiva was also suspected of a domestic violence-related stabbing reported earlier in the day.

The stabbing victim was listed as stable at a hospital.

According to police, officers stopped their first pursuit of Leiva and found him again about an hour later in the 3600 block of Balboa Drive. Officers then tried to block Leiva within a cul-de-sac at East Planz Road just east of South Union Avenue and, police say, Leiva intentionally rammed into three police vehicles.

A police K-9 was used to get Leiva out of his vehicle when he refused to get out. Police said Leiva was taken to a nearby hospital for an injury. One officer was treated for a minor injury, officials said.

Leiva was arrested on multiple charges including assault with a deadly weapon, domestic violence, auto theft, evading police and parole violation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.