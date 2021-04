BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man faces auto theft charges after police recovered three stolen vehicles in south Bakersfield.

Officers on Wednesday arrested Jason Cruz, 34, after finding the vehicles on South J Street near Ming Avenue. Police said Cruz, who was on felony probation, was illegally in possession of multiple firearms.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.