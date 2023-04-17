An attorney blocks the face of Antonio Maldonado during his court appearance on charges including murder and attempted murder.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with murder and attempted murder in a shooting that occurred on Valentine’s Day 2019 in East Bakersfield appeared in court Monday where his formal arraignment was postponed to next week.

An attorney requested the postponement to see if the Public Defender’s office had any conflicts representing Antonio Maldonado Jr. Additionally, the attorney said Maldonado’s family may hire a private attorney.

Maldonado, 25, is being held without bail and is due back in court April 27. He was taken into custody last week by the U.S. Marshals Service while attempting to reenter the U.S. from Mexico.

Maldonado was one of two brothers allegedly involved in an argument with a group at an apartment complex near Haley and Flower streets on Feb. 14, 2019. A shootout erupted and bystander Manuel Figueroa, 57, was hit, authorities said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Elias Maldonado, 18 at the time of the shooting, was also involved, authorities said. Elias Maldonado was confirmed dead almost a year later, according to U.S. Marshals.