Man and woman wanted in connection to vehicle burglary, police say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying two suspects wanted in connection to a vehicle burglary.

A man and woman burglarized a vehicle on Ensley Drive just north of Brimhall Road and then proceeded to go to a local store and use credit cards they stole from the vehicle, according to BPD.

The man is described as Hispanic, 20 to 30, with facial hair. He was wearing a burgundy hooded sweatshirt, black hat and khaki shorts.

The woman is described as Hispanic, 20 to 30. She was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with white writing on the front.





If you have information regarding this incident call Detective Lindy Poteete at 661-326-3538 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.