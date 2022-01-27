Man and pregnant woman shot at motel on Union Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man and a pregnant woman were shot at a motel in central Bakersfield early Thursday morning, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Just after 2 a.m. officers were dispatched to the the Plaza Motel on Union Avenue for reports of a shooting, according to BPD. When officers arrived they said they located a man and a pregnant woman, both suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The man, woman and unborn child are expected to survive, according to police.

Brian Suell, 41, of Bakersfield was arrested in connection to the shooting and was taken into custody and booked into the Kern County Jail, according to BPD. Suell is facing charges of multiple counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, gang participation and felon in possession of a firearm.

Police say Suell is a early release AB 109 non-violent offender.

If you have information regarding this shooting, call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.