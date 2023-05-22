BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man was arrested after allegedly shooting himself while attempting to remove a firearm from his waistband and then shooting another man early Saturday morning.

Officers with the Bakersfield Police Department were patrolling the area near 19th and Eye streets when a shooting happened in Gatsby’s Lounge around 1:29 a.m., according to BPD.

Police say Eddieberto Nevel, 31, of Bakersfield attempted to remove a firearm from his waistband during a verbal dispute and allegedly shot himself. Nevel then shot the other man while he was attempting to take his gun.

Nevel was taken into custody with minimal force, according to BPD.

Both were taken to the hospital with injuries. The victim had a moderate injury and is in stable condition, according to BPD. Nevel was medically cleared and arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, firearm-related charges and resisting or delaying an officer.