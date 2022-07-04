Daniel Schultz-Alvarez is accused of killing his father.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 71-year-old man who authorities say was killed by his son died from a stab wound to the leg, according to the coroner’s office.

Richard Daniel Alvarez Jr. was stabbed June 13 at an apartment complex in the 400 block of South Real Road, officials said. He was declared dead at the scene.

Deputies took Alvarez’s son, Daniel Schultz-Alvarez, 37, into custody and he has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder. Family say he is schizophrenic.

Held on $1 million bail, Schultz-Alvarez is due back in court Tuesday.