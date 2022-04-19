BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested after police said he fired a gun from a moving vehicle while driving under the influence.

James Webster, 48, was arrested after an officer saw him shoot at about 1:50 a.m. Sunday from a vehicle traveling at 18th Street and Chester Avenue, police said. He was booked on suspicion of willful discharge of a firearm, DUI and possession of ammunition and a firearm by a felon.

No victims were located, police said.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.