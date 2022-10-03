BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A city firefighter was assaulted Sunday in south Bakersfield after being dispatched to a call reporting an overdose, police said.

A firefighter engineer was assaulted at a home on Pacheco Road, between South Union Avenue and Eve Street, by 28-year-old John Luna, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Luna then brandished a rifle at firefighters that police later determined was a pellet gun, police said.

Luna, who police say may have been the person who reportedly overdosed, was arrested on suspicion of assault on a firefighter, brandishing a replica firearm and possession of metal knuckles.

No firefighters were injured, according to fire officials. The firefighter allegedly assaulted is a man.

Luna is due in court Tuesday.