BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 21-year-old man admitted to engaging in sex acts with a teen girl he met on video game platform Roblox, according to a warrant filed in Superior Court.

Daniel Diaz told officers the girl never told him her age, but he believed she was a minor due to her “small appearance,” police said in the warrant. The girl was 14.

Diaz was arrested last week after a relative of the girl found her and Diaz “cuddling” in the back seat of Diaz’s car, according to the warrant. Police said an investigation revealed Diaz first met the girl on Roblox and then in person in April.

Diaz has pleaded not guilty to six felonies and is due back in court later this month.