Man admitted to meth use, purposely ramming vehicles in crashes that killed 1, injured 4: reports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When brought to a hospital following a series of crashes that left a man dead, Robert Joseph Schuute yelled incoherently, convulsed uncontrollably and had a blank stare on his face, according to court documents.

He was unable to answer questions and had to be sedated, police said in filings that recently became available.

Days later, as he continued to recover at Kern Medical, Schuute confirmed what police already suspected: He told investigators he intentionally hit multiple vehicles and a pedestrian on the night of June 10.

Schuute told police a group of people had stolen from him and he believed he saw them that night. He said he becomes paranoid when he smokes methamphetamine, documents said.

“Schuute stated on the date of this homicide, he believes he saw some of the people who stole from him, and believed there were more people after him to do the same,” an investigator wrote in the filings.

Schuute described ramming the other vehicles and hitting the pedestrian, the documents say.

“I specifically asked Schuute,” the investigator wrote, “if he believes these incidents were ‘accidents’ and he stated they were not, and he believed all of these subjects were out to steal his belongings.”

Schuute, 63, has pleaded no guilty to murder, two counts of attempted murder and other charges filed in connection with the crash. He’s due back in court Friday.

On the night of Schuute’s arrest, police were called to the 4200 block of Jewett Avenue to a report of a pickup ramming another vehicle. The pickup then hit a pedestrian at the intersection of Q and West Columbus streets, police said.

Two people inside the rammed vehicle had minor injuries, and the pedestrian suffered minor to moderate injuries, according to police.

The pickup drove away and collided head-on with a vehicle in the 3900 block of Q Street, police said.

That vehicle’s driver, Everardo Perez, 26, suffered major injuries and was later pronounced dead at Kern Medical, police said. A female passenger suffered minor injuries.

Schuute, the pickup’s driver, suffered major injuries and spent weeks at Kern Medical before he was transferred to Lerdo Jail. He’s held on $1 million bail.