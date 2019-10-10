Man admitted to kidnapping and raping woman: report

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of kidnapping and raping a woman admitted to the crime and was identified by the woman in a photo lineup, according to a court document.

Hernan Uriel Davalos, 22, was arrested Monday and is being held on $500,000 bail.

A probable cause declaration says Davalos forced the woman into his vehicle at about 12:42 a.m. Sunday and drove her to a remote area.

The woman tried to run when he stopped, the document says, but he twice forced her back inside the vehicle then raped her.

Davalos and the woman don’t know each other, according to the document.

He pleaded not guilty Wednesday to rape and kidnapping charges and his next hearing is scheduled Oct. 22.