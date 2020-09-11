Man admitted stabbing mother to death with homemade spear: reports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 29-year-old man told police he fashioned a spear by tying a butcher knife to a broomstick then used the homemade weapon to kill his mother, according to court documents.

Donte Issac said he smoke methamphetamine for four to six hours before stabbing his mother to death, the newly-released documents say. The mother’s name has not yet been released.

Issac is charged with first-degree murder and willful cruelty to a child. The child barricaded himself inside a bedroom while Issac experienced hallucinations and carried out the killing inside an apartment on Coventry Drive, south of Valley Plaza mall, the court filings say.

Police say in the documents that Issac called 911 the morning of Aug. 24 and reported he had been taken hostage but killed his captor. Officers arrived at his apartment and took him into custody.

They found a woman lying on her back in a bedroom with what appeared to be several stab wounds to her upper chest, according to the documents. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A bloody knife was located on the bed, the filings say. Various pieces of cloth and metal wire were wrapped around it. In another room, officers found a broomstick about 5 feet long with blood covering at least a foot of its length.

A neighbor told detectives Issac knock on her door that morning and said, “Something is wrong with me, I killed my mom.” She said he held a wooden pole in his hand when he made the statement.

Interviewed at police headquarters, Issac told investigators he lived at the Coventry Drive apartment with his mother. He said that morning he began experiencing hallucinations of a man communicating with him through a window.

Issac said he tied a butcher knife to a broomstick and stabbed his mother in the chest with the spear he had made, according to the documents. He said afterward he called 911 and contacted a neighbor.

Issac is next due in court Sept. 30.