Man admits using cocaine, drinking alcohol in suspected McFarland hit-and-run: report

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — Shortly before noon on Nov. 30, a McFarland police officer saw a car speed along West Kern Avenue with major front end damage and a blown tire, debris dropping in the roadway.

The officer followed and activated lights and siren but the vehicle refused to stop, according to a recent court filing. A short chase ensued, ending on California Avenue just west of 6th Street.

The driver, Jorge Estello Navarro, 28, showed signs of impairment and admitted using cocaine and drinking alcohol, police say in the filing. He also admitted crashing into a parked vehicle.

Navarro refused to submit to a blood test, according to the filing.

He was arrested and charged with hit-and-run resulting in property damage, carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle and other DUI- and-gun-related offenses. A hearing is scheduled for Monday.