BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man facing murder and robbery charges admitted to firing a gun during a fight outside a Lamont bar, according to court documents.

Jose Gomez-Rivera, 38, told sheriff’s detective a friend and another man were fighting outside El Descanso Bar on Weedpatch Highway. He waited for them to separate then fired twice from 6 feet away, he said according to the documents.

Gomez-Rivera told detectives he looked away from the victim, Rosalino Soto Juarez, as he fired, and didn’t intend to kill him.

Juarez was taken to Kern Medical, where he was pronounced dead.

Surveillance footage captured the June 30 shooting that occurred just before midnight, say sheriff’s reports filed in Superior Court.

Investigators identified Gomez-Rivera as the gunman and took him into custody on Aug. 8, documents said. Held without bail, he has pleaded not guilty and is due back in court next week.

According to the documents, earlier that night Gomez-Rivera and his friend had been in a fight outside the bar with Juarez and a friend of the victim.

Afterward, Juarez and his friend entered the bar, the reports say. Five minutes later, Juarez’s friend came back outside to use his phone. Gomez-Rivera’s friend grabbed him and threw his phone on the ground as he assaulted him, according to the documents.

Juarez then came outside and began fighting his friend’s assailant, according to the documents, and was shot soon after. Gomez-Rivera and the other man drove away together, documents said.

Gomez-Rivera told detectives he hadn’t spoken to his friend since the shooting. He said he tossed the gun on a dirt road between rows of vineyards on Buena Vista Boulevard, the reports say.