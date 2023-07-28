BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Desperate to escape his grandmother’s control over him, Juan Valdez approached her as she slept on a couch and stabbed her in the head with a kitchen knife, he told police.

Valdez, 31, said his grandmother, whom he lived with, made all the decisions in his life and was “mean” to him, according to newly-released court documents. Hurting her was the only way to obtain his independence, according to his statement to police.

“Juan Valdez said he needed to ‘get it out of me’ by stabbing (grandmother),” the documents say. “He was hoping she would go away and leave him alone.”

The grandmother, whose name has not been released, had two stab wounds to her head when police arrived at her Flower Street home late July 13, according to the documents. She was taken to Kern Medical, where she died on July 21.

Police found a 9-inch kitchen knife in the sink that appeared to have been washed, the documents say.

Valdez, who reported the stabbing, is charged with first-degree murder and due in court Monday for arraignment.

During questioning, Valdez told police he had lived with his grandmother since he was 3. He said he attended two years at Foothill High, but left and is not employed, receiving disability benefits for anxiety, nervousness and insomnia, according to the documents. He told police he is prescribed drugs including Seroquel — used to treat schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, among other conditions.

Police noted Valdez showed no emotion throughout the interview.

“Juan Valdez stated he had been hearing voices in his head, but did not elaborate any further and did not seek treatment for the voices,” an investigator wrote in the documents. “Juan Valdez said tonight the voices got ‘really bad’ but he had to survive.”