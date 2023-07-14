BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was acquitted this week of a misdemeanor assault charge stemming from an accusation that he shot his girlfriend’s ex in the face, possibly with a BB gun, according to the Public Defender’s Office.

Juan Garcia was found not guilty on Tuesday. He had faced up to a year in jail.

According to a release from the Public Defender’s Office, the alleged victim gave several different accounts of what happened, and a second witness contradicted key details of his story.

Deputy Public Defender Kelsey Stout argued the alleged victim had a motive to lie and carried a “huge grudge” against Garcia. No BB guns were found in Garcia’s home, according to the release.

“A bare accusation by a romantic rival needs to be backed up by some other, more reliable, evidence,” Stout said in the release.