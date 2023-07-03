BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been acquitted of robbery and making criminal threats in connection with an incident that began on a GET bus earlier this year.

Porfirio Fonseca was acquitted Friday of the two felonies and found guilty of a misdemeanor battery charge, according to court records. Sentencing is scheduled Thursday.

It was alleged Fonseca threatened a bus passenger in April and then robbed the passenger in the parking lot of the Costco on Rosedale Highway, according to a release from the Public Defender’s Office. The defense argued the evidence failed to establish the elements of robbery and intent, and no weapons were involved.

“Ambiguity favors acquittal, and the evidence left a lot of questions unanswered,” Deputy Public Defender Sebastien Bauge said in the release. “With the Fourth of July around the corner, this case is a good reminder of the founding principle of our justice system: innocent until proven guilty.”