Man acquitted of murder sentenced to 12 years in prison on voluntary manslaughter conviction

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man acquitted of murder in the death of a 67-year-old man and who was instead found guilty of voluntary manslaughter was sentenced Monday to 12 years in prison.

Antonio Maldonado, 34, was also found not guilty of robbery at his February trial.

Police identified Maldonado as a person of interest in the killing and arrested him on an unrelated warrant in the 6500 block of Monitor Street in August, about a week after the body was found.

The 67-year-old man, who was not identified in earlier reports, died of blunt force head trauma after he was struck by an unknown object, according to coroner’s officials.