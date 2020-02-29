Man acquitted of murder in death of 67-year-old

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury on Friday acquitted a man of first-degree murder in the death of a 67-year-old man whose body was found in a riverbed near Riverview Park in north Bakersfield.

The jury also found Antonio Maldonado not guilty of second-degree robbery. It convicted him of voluntary manslaughter.

Maldonado faces up to 11 years in prison at his March 27 sentencing.

Police identified Maldonado as a person of interest in the killing and arrested him on an unrelated warrant in the 6500 block of Monitor Street in August, about a week after the body was found.

The 67-year-old man, who was not identified in earlier reports, died of blunt force head trauma after he was struck by an unknown object, according to coroner’s officials.

