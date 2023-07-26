BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — On the night of Jan. 13, 2021, Darnell Lucifer Pierce made plans to meet with a business partner he accused of owing money, according to a prosecutor.

Pierce — who court records also list as “Lucifer Darnell Pierce” — and Mubarek Alnajar ran an illegal internet casino and shared the profits, prosecutor Gina Pearl said. Pierce, 41, told Alnajar to meet him in an alley just west of a large apartment complex near Panama Lane and South H Street.

As he drove to the meeting place, Alnajar, 30, got a call from Pierce, “and it’s the last time he speaks to anyone in his life,” Pearl said. Alnajar parked in the alley. Pierce walked up and got in the passenger seat, she said.

Then, as Alnajar was turning toward him, Pierce shot him in the face, Pearl told jurors Wednesday during her opening statement at the start of Pierce’s murder trial. Alnajar stumbled from the car, making it about 20 feet before collapsing. He died within minutes, Pearl said.

An abundance of evidence points to Pierce as the shooter, Pearl said, and at the trial’s end she’ll ask for guilty verdicts on all charges. A conviction of first-degree murder carries a penalty of 25 years to life in prison.

Pierce’s attorney, Chief Assistant Public Defender Tanya Richard, reserved her opening statement until after the prosecution rests.

It’s not Pierce’s first time facing life behind bars. He was tried for murder in the 1999 shooting death of 32-year-old Leslie Grace Ahart, whose body was found in the parking lot of Suburu School.

A jury in 2007 found him not guilty after Peter Kang, who now heads the county Public Defender’s Office, argued that Pierce’s DNA at the scene meant only that he engaged in a sex act with Ahart, not that he killed her.

Among the evidence against Pierce in the current case are call records obtained from Alnajar’s phone which show messages and calls from the defendant — including the call made just before Alnajar’s death, Pearl said.

At the time of the shooting, Pierce, a convicted felon and sex offender, wore a GPS ankle monitor that updated his location every minute.

“And what do you know, the longitude and latitude are exactly there,” Pearl said of how the coordinates match locations in the alley and other sites of importance to the prosecution’s theory.

Pierce had one of his girlfriends drive him to a spot near the alley and told her to wait there until he came back, Pearl said. He chose that girlfriend because they’d only been dating a couple weeks and she and her vehicle wouldn’t be connected to him, the prosecutor said.

When Pierce returned to the car, the girlfriend asked what he’d been doing.

“And as he’s tucking a gun into his waistband, he says, ‘I had to take care of some business,'” Pearl said the girlfriend told investigators.

After the killing, Pierce got rid of the gun then went to an ampm for his nightly slushie before returning home, the prosecutor said.

The girlfriend will testify, but Pearl told the jury what she’ll say is anyone’s guess. Pierce, while behind bars, had associates warn her to keep quiet, she said.

Pearl showed the jury messages transcribed from Pierce’s recorded jail calls. In one, he says, “I don’t want her to say (expletive), I don’t want nobody to know nothing . . . about . . . that situation. You know?”

Later, Pierce got caught trying to pass a note to one of the acquaintances, who was transported from federal prison to Kern County to testify, Pearl said. The note displayed for the jury told the acquaintance to deny being told to call or threaten anybody.

Pearl noted the irony of Pierce being concerned over his girlfriend talking while he made incriminating statements on multiple occasions.

“The only person who’s done too much talking in this case is him,” she said.