Man acquitted of murder, found guilty of manslaughter in deadly stabbing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been acquitted of murder and instead found guilty of manslaughter for fatally stabbing a woman during a fight in East Bakersfield.

A jury found Leonard Herring not guilty of murder and attempted murder and convicted him of voluntary manslaughter. Herring, 47, had faced a life term if convicted of murder but now faces 13 years, said Kern County Public Defender Peter Kang.

Sentencing is set for March 21. Herring’s first trial last year ended in a hung jury.

Herring, 47, stabbed Denysha Langston, 25, during a fight in East Bakersfield on May 6, 2020. He claimed self-defense, saying Langston and a man attacked him while he sat in his car around 1 a.m. outside his girlfriend’s home.

Langston and the man were related to the girlfriend.

Herring said he defended himself by cutting the man’s hand. He said he was fighting off the woman and she suffered a stab wound to her chest. She died and Herring was arrested hours later.