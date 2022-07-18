BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men engaged in a “prolonged and brutal struggle” after drinking prison-made alcohol, the fight leaving one of them unconscious, according to prosecutors.

Joshua Power then strangled his cellmate and repeatedly punched his corpse, prosecutors said.

Power, 34, was acquitted of murder Friday and found guilty of the lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter, as well as assault by an inmate and resisting an officer. He faces 36 years to life in prison.

“We seek justice for inmates who are victimized within the walls of state prison and are pleased that the jury delivered a just verdict in this case,” District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said in a news release.

Public Defender Peter Kang said his office argued self-defense, presenting evidence of Mansfield’s violent character and history. Despite the murder acquittal, Kang said, Power faces the life term as a result of five alleged prior strike convictions.

The killing happened Feb. 16, 2018, at California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi. Power ignored officers’ commands and physically resisted as they tried to restrain him, prosecutors said.

Mansfield’s autopsy showed he suffered second-degree burns, a ruptured left eye and internal injuries to his neck, according to the release.

Sentencing is scheduled Aug. 12.