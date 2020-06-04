Man acquitted of murder in deadly Delano shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury on Thursday acquitted a man of second-degree murder in connection with a deadly shooting in Delano that occurred in May of last year.

The jury deliberated for less than an hour before finding Enrique Batacan Quiniones acted in self-defense when he shot 33-year-old Alfonso Garcia Jr. in the 300 block of Balboa Drive.

Quiniones, 22, is expected to soon be released from custody.

Deputy Public Defender T. Alan Rogers said jurors decided that Quiniones had the right to defend himself by using a rifle to kill Garcia, a known gang member who was high on methamphetamine when he stabbed Quiniones on his property.

Rogers said the jury’s verdict was justice for Quiniones following a roughly 19-day trial that began in March before being delayed by the coronavirus.

“This was a team effort by the Public Defender’s office in making sure the truth came out and the whole story was told,” he said. “The jury communicated to me that it hopes the Delano Police Department carefully reviews all of the evidence before making another innocent man face murder charges.”

Prosecutor Bradley King could not immediately be reached for comment.

The shooting happened during the early morning of May 11, 2019. Delano police arrested Quiniones several hours later.