BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who had faced more than a decade in prison was acquitted of attacking three people with a knife after it was argued the situation leading to his arrest resulted from a case of mistaken identity.

Nicky Anthony Sessions, 50, was found not guilty Tuesday of three counts of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, grand theft of property and receiving known stolen property, according to court records.

His sole conviction was for misdemeanor drug possession.

Deputy Public Defender Gordon Lake argued at trial Sessions was in the wrong place at the wrong time and was chased by people on Oct. 21 who thought he was a thief, said Kern County Public Defender Peter Kang. He pulled out a knife and backed away because he thought they were going to attack him, Kang said.

“The defense presented an alternate theory of what happened leading to Mr. Sessions’ exoneration,” he said.

Sessions has no prior felony convictions. He faces trial in another case where he’s charged with burglary and vandalism.