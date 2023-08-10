BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 23-year-old man has been found not guilty on allegations he choked, kicked and beat his girlfriend.

A jury on Wednesday deliberated one hour before acquitting Damian Cuevas of felony spousal abuse, assault on a person likely to result in great bodily injury and assault with a deadly weapon other than a gun, according to court records and the Public Defender’s Office. He faced up to nine years in prison if convicted as charged.

Physical evidence presented at trial didn’t support the alleged victim’s claims that she suffered injuries leaving her unable to walk for two days, according to a Public Defender’s Office release. There were also “significant inconsistencies” between the alleged victim’s testimony and that of an independent witness to the Oct. 16, 2019, incident in Bakersfield, the release said.

Prosecutors, however, said the evidence supported the alleged victim’s claims, noting at a preliminary hearing a judge found sufficient evidence to order Cuevas to stand trial. Members of the jury told both attorneys they believed Cuevas lied on the stand, according to the District Attorney’s office.

Additionally, prosecutors said, Cuevas pleaded no contest “to failing to appear for his trial date for three years, which hindered the processing of the case.”

Cuevas’ attorney, Deputy Public Defender Julius Cruz, said his client is “a young and hard-working man, and he still has a bright future ahead of him.”