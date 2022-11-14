BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury on Monday acquitted a man of a felony assault charge stemming from an incident earlier this year in Arvin, and instead convicted him of a misdemeanor.

Rudy Gomez, 36, had faced 30 years to life in prison if convicted on charges of assault with great bodily injury, Chief Assistant Public Defender Tanya Richard said in an email. Deputy Public Defender Gordon Lake represented Gomez at trial.

On May 8, 2022, Arvin police were called to a fight that reportedly involved three men. Two of them allegedly approached a parked vehicle and began punching its occupant, Richard said. That person hit the gas and drove into a garage.

It was alleged a wallet and gold necklace were stolen during the altercation, Richard said. Surveillance video captured part of the incident, and it was learned two of the men were reportedly in a romantic relationship with the same woman, she said.

Gomez was identified as a suspect.

“When questioned by District Attorney investigators months later, the victim denied comments in the offense report and denied knowing the suspects,” Richard said.