BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury has acquitted a man of felony charges in connection with a stabbing in Lake Isabella after his public defender argued he acted in self-defense.

Robert Paul Graham was found not guilty Thursday of assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and making terroristic threats, according to court records. He was convicted of two misdemeanor drug offenses. Jurors deliberated for about four hours.

Prosecutors dropped an attempted murder charge just before the trial started, according to the Public Defender’s office. Graham had faced up to 12 years in prison if convicted as charged.

The stabbing occurred early July 5 at a home where Graham said he defended himself after being attacked, Deputy Public Defender Brandon Mata said. The other person had cuts to his head and a puncture wound to the left side of his neck.

“Graham’s account always remained the same,” Mata said, adding there was inconsistent and contradictory testimony given by prosecution witnesses. He said the evidence was overwhelmingly in favor of the defense.