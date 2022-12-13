BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who had faced a potential life term in prison was acquitted of two felonies in connection with an assault at a gas station and released from custody.

A jury on Monday acquitted Jesse Quincy Collins of attempted robbery and felony assault, instead convicting him of a misdemeanor assault charge, according to court records. He was immediately sentenced to time served.

“We’re grateful to the jury for carefully considering the evidence and reaching the just verdict in this trial,” said Collins’ attorney, Deputy Public Defender Gordon Lake. “Mr. Collins is finally vindicated.”

A Public Defender’s office release said it was alleged that Collins on Feb. 25, 2022, punched someone and knocked them to the ground then stomped on their face at the Quick Shop gas station on Union Avenue. Lake presented evidence the assault followed an argument over money Collins was owed.