BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury has acquitted a man of felony charges filed in an alleged domestic violence assault.

Jurors on Wednesday acquitted Ahmed Abdulla of false imprisonment with violence and felony spousal abuse, instead finding him guilty of a misdemeanor battery charge, according to court records.

The charges stemmed from an alleged July 2021 assault involving a woman Abdulla was dating, Public Defender Peter Kang said. He said Deputy Public Defender Gordon Lake challenged the woman’s credibility, arguing her injuries did not arise from domestic abuse.

Abdulla, who has no felony record, had faced nine years and eight months in prison if convicted as charged, Kang said. He now faces a year in jail on the misdemeanor conviction.