BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury on Tuesday acquitted a man of elder abuse, according to court records.

Richard Phillips, 56, is a military veteran who spent a week in jail and faced up to a year in custody if convicted, according to the Public Defender’s Office.

“My client’s future was on the line,” said Deputy Public Defender Sam Carter in a news release. “Despite the presumption of innocence, a charge alone can be damning.”

It was alleged Phillips on Feb. 10 physically and verbally abused an 80-year-old person with whom he lived. Carter presented evidence the alleged victim wanted Phillips to leave and fabricated a domestic violence complaint to force him out, according to the release.

The alleged victim had no visible injuries and declined medical aid, the release said.