BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who authorities said wielded a knife and threatened deputies was found not guilty of that charge and instead convicted of resisting arrest, according to court records.

David Kirksey, 62, faces up to six years in prison at his Feb. 23 sentencing hearing, according to the Public Defender’s office. He had faced more than 14 years and a strike on his record if convicted of brandishing a deadly weapon to avoid arrest.

On Oct. 28, deputies attempted to arrest Kirksey while evicting him from his Mojave home, according to Public Defender Peter Kang. Deputies reported Kirksey was armed with a knife and threatened them.

At trial Kirskey’s attorney, Deputy Public Defender Nathalie Sahakian, used body-worn camera footage to show he wasn’t holding a weapon during the confrontation, Kang said. He added Kirksey was unarmed when tasered and forced to the ground, and suffered bites from a police dog to his face and neck.