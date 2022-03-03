BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury on Thursday acquitted a man of attempted murder and two assault charges for a stabbing which defense attorneys argued was committed in self-defense.

The jury only convicted Pedro Sanchez, 30, of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon, charges conceded by the defense, said Kern County Public Defender Peter Kang. Sanchez was charged with five counts total, plus enhancements for inflicting great bodily injury and the use of a deadly weapon.

Luis Avila, the alleged victim, and his girlfriend showed up unexpectedly at Sanchez’s home near midnight in November. Avila punched and charged at Sanchez, defense counsel said.

“In fear for his life, Mr. Sanchez acted quickly in self-defense by stabbing Mr. Avila several times,” Kang said in an email.

Sanchez was represented at trial by public defenders Nick Roth and Samantha Sark.

Sentencing is scheduled April 5.