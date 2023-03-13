BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who claimed self-defense in a fight during which he stabbed another man in the head was acquitted of charges including attempted murder at his second trial, and found guilty of a single count of assault with a deadly weapon.

Hernan Alvarado, 36, had faced a life term in prison if convicted as charged in the June 24 incident. The maximum he faces after Friday’s verdict is four years. Sentencing is set for April 11.

“Mr. Alvarado’s case was egregiously overcharged,” said Deputy Public Defender Lexi Blythe. “It was scary that Mr. Alvarado was facing life in prison when he was only trying to defend himself. The jury was able to see through the allegations and realized that he acted in self-defense.”

Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel, noting Alvarado’s first trial ended with a 6-6 hung jury, said that result indicates at least six jurors believed there was proof beyond a reasonable doubt he committed the crimes.

“The recent trial did have pretrial rulings that impacted whether evidence was admitted, resulting in the jury being privy to less information than the first trial,” he said. “Ultimately, the case involved claims of self-defense that the jury had to work through and the jury resolved them with a guilty verdict to a felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon — a knife — which is a strike offense.”