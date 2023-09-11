BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was acquitted of felony charges last week in connection with an alleged attempt to kidnap his ex-girlfriend in Bakersfield.

Ramon Garcia was convicted of misdemeanor violation of a restraining order and sentenced to time served, according to Superior Court records.

Authorities said Garcia went to his ex’s workplace on Jan. 4 of last year, grabbed her, threw her over his shoulder and began walking away, according to a release from the Kern County Public Defender’s Office. It’s alleged he released her only after she repeatedly elbowed him in the head.

Garcia originally faced more than 37 years in prison if convicted as charged, according to the release. Pretrial rulings and the dismissal of two charges before the jury began deliberating dropped his potential prison term to more than 14 years.

The jury deliberated about three-and-a-half hours before finding him not guilty of attempted kidnapping and felony violation of a restraining order, according to the release.

“I’m very happy for Mr. Garcia,” his public defender, Brandon Mata, said in the release. “I want him to continue to grow and get his life back on track.”