BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury acquitted a man of two felony counts of attempted grand theft of copper cable and found him guilty of a misdemeanor attempted petty theft charge, according to the Public Defender’s Office.

The jury on Friday deadlocked on a charge of felony vandalism, according to Public Defender Peter Kang. He said Mitchell was accused of using his truck and a rope to rip high voltage wiring from the ground on private property in Bakersfield on March 21, 2022. Copper wiring was found in the bed of his pickup.

Mitchell’s public defender, Brandon Mata, presented evidence the wire found in the pickup didn’t match the stolen items, according to Kang. Mata in an email said the jury reached “the correct decision” after two days of deliberation.

Mitchell faced a potential sentence of seven years and four months in prison if convicted of all charges, Kang said. A hearing is scheduled Wednesday to determine if prosecutors will seek to retry him on the deadlocked count.