Man accused of tying up, beating roommate with machete says he went ‘a little overboard’: reports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police arrived at a northeast Bakersfield home last month to find a man covered in blood with deep cuts to his head and severe injuries to his face.

They also found an apparent drug lab. Police immediately removed the man from the home due to an intense chemical smell, according to recently released court documents.

The man told police his roommate, Daniel Wilson, accused him of stealing and held him captive for several days. During that time, the man said, Wilson tied him down and hit him repeatedly with a machete and stick.

Police say in the documents the man cried while interviewed, visibly shook and said he’d been experiencing panic attacks during the ordeal. He told police he had so much anxiety he was afraid he would have a seizure.

“I wish he would have just shot me,” the man told police according to the documents.

Wilson, 25, has pleaded not guilty to torture, mayhem, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, false imprisonment with violence and manufacturing a controlled substance. He’s held on $795,000 bail and is due back in court Monday.

Wilson admitted to tying up his roommate and striking him with a stick, according to the documents.

He told police he went “a little overboard,” the documents say.

Wilson claimed the roommate and another person had drugged him with fentanyl, according to the documents. He also said his roommate had pistol-whipped him, and he’d been struck with a hammer.

Police found no visible injuries to Wilson’s body.

On April 17, officers were dispatched to Wilson’s residence in the 2600 block of Bishop Drive, south of Panorama Drive and east of Mt. Vernon Avenue.

A caller who identified himself as Wilson told the dispatcher he had tied up his roommate and was going to kill him if police didn’t arrive soon, the documents say. The dispatcher heard someone in the background begging to be untied.

After Wilson and the roommate were out of the home, a Bakersfield Fire Department hazmat team ventilated the residence. Police said a butane honey oil lab was located inside.

Butane honey oil is the term used for the concentrated cannabis chemically extracted from marijuana plants.

Suspected oxycodone pills, psilocybin mushrooms, tablets of LSD, ecstasy pills and butane honey oil product were seized from the home, according to the documents.

