BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Pantalion Lopez-Zavala parked at the Black Bear Diner off Interstate 5 and met with another man who arrived shortly before him.

They shook hands, engaged in small talk and then got down to business.

“Well, I got it right here,” Lopez-Zavala said in reference to a large black bag in the trunk of his car, court documents filed in federal court say. Inside were 150,000 fentanyl pills which the other man had agreed to buy for $48,000 — 32 cents per pill.

Lopez-Zavala told the other man to use whatever denominations he wanted for payment, according to the documents. He’d throw in the bag for free.

The other man received the drugs. All Lopez-Zavala got was handcuffed.

Unbeknownst to Lopez-Zavala, the man he’d been speaking with was an undercover Kern County sheriff’s employee working with federal authorities. They’d spent weeks arranging the fentanyl shipment from suppliers believed to be in Sinaloa, Mexico, planning to seize the drugs and prosecute those transporting them.

Those plans culminated in Lopez-Zavala’s arrest the afternoon of July 12 outside the diner on Laval Road.

Initially filed in Kern County Superior Court, Lopez-Zavala’s case has been moved to U.S. District Court in Fresno, where he’s facing a charge filed last week of drug possession with intent to distribute. Local charges were dismissed to allow the federal case to proceed, said District Attorney’s office spokeswoman Daniela Gonzaga.

Following his arrest, Lopez-Zavala told investigators he was getting paid $200 to meet with someone. He claimed he had been looking for work but didn’t know what the meeting involved, according to the documents.

“Lopez-Zavala told investigators he did not know the person that sent him to meet with the (undercover officer) and claimed this was the first time he has done something like this,” documents said.