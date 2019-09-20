Man accused of touching girl after posing as loss prevention officer pleads not guilty

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of posing as a loss prevention officer and inappropriately touching a 14-year-old girl pleaded not guilty Friday.

Steven Waldo, 65, is charged with kidnapping, false imprisonment with violence, lewd or lascivious acts with a child 14 or 15 years old and annoying a child under 18.

On Tuesday, the 14-year-old told police she was shopping at the Target at Valley Plaza mall when a man approached her and her sister and told them he was an undercover loss prevention officer.

The man accused them of stealing and escorted them to a restroom where he questioned them, the girl told police. The sister raised the 14-year-old’s shirt to show they weren’t hiding any stolen items, according to the girl’s statement in the police report.

Then the man, later identified by police as Waldo, patted down the 14-year-old over her clothing on her ribcage and inner thighs, according to the report.

Police say in the report Waldo admitted to posing as an undercover officer and touching the girl. He is not employed by Target and is currently homeless.

Waldo is next due in court Oct. 2 and remains in custody on $150,000 bail.