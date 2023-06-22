BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury has found a man not guilty of grabbing his wife by the neck and threatening her with a machete, according to court records and attorneys.

Ruben Garcia was acquitted Wednesday of all charges filed against him: assault with a deadly weapon, making terroristic threats, spousal battery and child cruelty. He had faced up to four years in prison and two strikes on his record if convicted as charged, according to the Public Defender’s Office.

“The stakes were undeniably high for Mr. Garcia in this case,” Deputy Public Defender Gordon Lake said in an email. “The jury carefully evaluated the prosecution’s evidence and found it unconvincing, leading to Garcia’s acquittal. Justice has been served, and Mr. Garcia can reclaim his freedom.”

Garcia was arrested on May 24 of last year. It was alleged he threatened and assaulted his wife in a jealous fit of rage after overhearing a phone conversation between her and another man, and their son witnessed the incident, according to the Public Defender’s Office.

Lake raised doubts over the lack of forensic corroboration, inconsistent testimony and potential witness motives to fabricate events, the email said. Garcia was not listed in custody as of Thursday morning.