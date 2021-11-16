Man accused of threatening to kill woman he dated 15 days: report

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is accused of pistol whipping and threatening to kill a woman after dating her for about two weeks, according to a court filing.

Deputies arrived early Nov. 11 to a home on Lake Street and contacted a man and woman who said they had been assaulted by Roberto Dominguez, according to the filing. Both had visible injures.

The man told deputies he was visiting when Roberto Dominguez entered the home and hit him on the head several times with a handgun.

The woman, who told deputies she had been dating Dominguez about 15 days, said Dominguez arrived and yelled at her from outside. She said he opened a window and pointed a gun at her, the filing says.

She told deputies Dominguez threatened to kill her and her child.

Dominguez hit her in the mouth with the gun then dragged her outside by her hair before releasing her, she told deputies.

Court records show a man named Roberto Dominguez was arrested Nov. 11 and charged with two counts of assault with a firearm on a person, among other offenses.