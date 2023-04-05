Adrian Aceves is accused of threatening to kill shoppers outside a Foods Co. File image

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been ordered to stand trial on charges he threatened to kill customers of the Foods Co. on Haley Street.

Adrian Aceves, 35, allegedly yelled racial slurs on Feb. 5 and threatened to kill patrons while brandishing a hammer and knife in the Foods Co. parking lot. He has pleaded not guilty to four felony threat charges.

A judge on Wednesday found there was sufficient evidence for the case to move forward. A trial date is expected to be scheduled when Aceves returns to court April 17. He remains in custody on $250,000 bail.

In July 2021, Aceves wielded a knife and called employees “terrorists” at the King’s Drive-In on Niles Street. He was sentenced to 16 months in prison after pleading no contest to a threat charge.