Man accused of stabbing woman in neck pleads not guilty

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of stabbing a woman in the neck pleaded not guilty Thursday to attempted murder and assault charges.

Related Content Man arrested on attempted murder charge after stabbing woman in neck: deputies

Nicholas Imgrund, 42, was ordered held on $500,000 bail. He’s next due in court March 9.

Deputies said Imgrund on Tuesday approached a woman from behind outside the Studio 6 Motel on Knudsen Drive and placed her in a chokehold. He then stabbed her in the neck before she managed to escape and run to the motel’s office, deputies said, where 911 was called.

Imgrund was found in one of the motel’s rooms and taken into custody without incident.