Man accused of stabbing officer said he ‘did something stupid,’ reports say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of stabbing an officer in the face with a screwdriver at Adventist Health said he went to the hospital because he had chest pains and then “did something really (expletive) stupid,” according to his statement to police contained in court documents.

William Blystone, 37, changed his story while talking to investigators, at first saying officers had tried to help him then later claiming he thought they were going to shoot him, according to the documents.

Blystone is held on $2 million bail and has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, attempted aggravated mayhem and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm on a peace officer, among other charges.

Officers were dispatched to the hospital Aug. 17 to a report of a suicidal man and contacted the man, later identified as Blystone, in the lobby of the emergency room. He was sweating and appeared agitated.

An officer asked Blystone if he wanted to go to the Mary K. Shell Mental Health Center. Blystone said “yes,” but only with sheriff’s deputies, the documents say.

As they talked, Blystone kept his right hand concealed in his pocket. An officer asked if he had any weapons, and Blystone responded, “I don’t know, maybe,” according to the documents.

One officer took hold of Blystone’s left arm. As the second officer went for his right arm, Blystone removed his hand from his pocket, producing a shiny object he used to stab the first officer in his right eyebrow, the documents say.

The officers used baton strikes and punches as they tried restraining Blystone, who continued fighting even while on the ground and with security guards helping to subdue him, the court filings say. He was eventually restrained and handcuffed.

The item used to stab the officer was a flathead screwdriver between 4 to 5 inches long. The officer will likely have a disfiguring scar as a result of the incident, according to the filings.

Blystone was on post-release supervision. Investigators noted in the documents he has multiple tattoos “indicative of Sureno or Southern Hispanic criminal street gang membership and allegiance to the Mexican Mafia.”

He is next due in court Thursday.