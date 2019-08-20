Man accused of stabbing officer in face was on post-release supervision, police say

William Blystone stands next to a public defender during his arraignment Aug. 20.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges including attempted murder in connection with stabbing a police officer in the face with a screwdriver was on post-release supervision at the time of the assault, police said.

William Blystone, 37, has a history of committing violent crimes but was released under California’s prison realignment law, according to police.

Officers were speaking with Blystone at Adventist Health Saturday after receiving a call he was possibly suicidal when he stabbed one of the officers in the face, police said. The officer’s wound is described as minor.

Blystone was ordered held on $2 million bail and is next due in court Aug. 29. He wore paper clothing during his court hearing, an indication he’s on suicide watch.

Court records show Blystone was sentenced to an eight-year prison term in 2009 after pleading no contest to assault with a firearm on a person.

In 2017, he pleaded no contest to charges of vandalism and grand theft from a person and received a prison term of two years and eight months.