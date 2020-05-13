Man accused of stabbing in Wofford Heights said ‘the spirit’ made him do it, reports say

WOFFORD HEIGHTS, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with attempted murder in the stabbing of another man in February confessed to the attack and told investigators “the spirit” made him do it, according to newly released court documents.

Young Van Ross, 38, made a number of strange statements to investigators following his arrest, the documents say. He told detectives he didn’t know the man he’d stabbed and he was trying to “lay his life down.”

The events leading to the arrest of Ross began Feb. 27 when his father called 911 and said Ross had chased him with a hunting knife, the documents say. The father said Ross has mental health issues and had stopped taking his medication.

About 30 minutes after receiving that call, deputies were dispatched to a report of a stabbing in which a man reported a stranger walked onto his property, shook his hand then stabbed him four or five times. Deputies followed a blood trail and found Ross on his knees on the north side of Tillie Creek, the documents say. They took him into custody without incident and found a knife in his possession and a puncture wound to his hand.

The victim later identified Ross in a photographic lineup as the man who stabbed him, according to the court filings.

Ross remains in custody on $575,000 bail and has a hearing scheduled for June 2 on whether he’s competent to stand trial.