Man who died in shootout that fatally wounded police K-9 has been identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man who police say died in a shootout with officers in which a K-9 was also fatally wounded has been identified.

Dalton James Gerrit Kooiman, 20, of Bakersfield died at the scene about 9:37 p.m. Tuesday on Felix Drive in southeast Bakersfield, according to coroner’s officials.

Court records show Kooiman was arrested last month on firearm-related charges and his case was pending. He was free on $25,000 bail. Last year, he pleaded no contest to exhibiting a firearm and a charge of assault with a firearm on a person was dismissed.

In Tuesday’s incident, police said Kooiman was in a reported stolen vehicle that officers tried to stop as it traveled east on Highway 58. He failed to yield, went off road and crashed through a fence on the embankment.

Kooiman ran to the 2000 block of Feliz Drive, near Cottonwood Road, where police attempted to take him into custody, according to the department.

He shot at officers, police said, and officers returned fire. Both Kooiman and the K-9, Jango, were fatally wounded.